Westwood Management Has Increased Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined While Meritage Group LP Increased Its Holding

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company's stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.23 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 813,257 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,461 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $233.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.