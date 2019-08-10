Westwood Management Has Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $2.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; Alta Capital Management Cut Its Cognizant Tech Solutns (CTSH) Position as Stock Declined

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (CTSH) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 4,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 719,761 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, down from 724,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 169,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.95M, up from 155,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 78,604 shares to 272,644 shares, valued at $32.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia accumulated 12,145 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 157,267 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. 110,195 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 367,506 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,646 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Finance Bancorp holds 0.06% or 5,704 shares. Moreover, Field & Main State Bank has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,812 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,791 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 33,300 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 63,079 shares. Moreover, Girard Partners Limited has 0.34% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 25,124 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 674,452 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Addenda Cap has 87,857 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares to 207,461 shares, valued at $56.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

