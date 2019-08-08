Westwood Management Has Increased Its Boeing Co. (BA) Position by $1.98 Million as Share Value Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 209.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 38,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 12,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $125.69. About 551,440 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $333.06. About 1.11M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. 37,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

