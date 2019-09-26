Westwood Management Has Increased Fiserv (FISV) Position by $10.27 Million; Stock Value Rose; Celanese (CE) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Position by $515,847 as Stock Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47M, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 1.69 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 4,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 15,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.02. About 330,907 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.07% or 4,190 shares. Srb owns 4,800 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Alphamark Limited Liability Company invested in 1.23% or 26,141 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 385,831 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Albion Finance Ut has invested 0.1% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 19,335 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 568,244 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 7,237 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 155,144 shares.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fitbit and FibriCheck Announce Partnership to Deliver CE-Marked Heart Health Detection App to Fitbit Smartwatch Users in Europe – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83M for 12.11 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 8,843 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 39,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Companies accumulated 2.38 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Martin Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.48% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 195,791 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,296 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 80,266 shares. Carlson Cap LP accumulated 0.24% or 175,556 shares. Personal Corporation holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2,281 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cap International Ca reported 6,642 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,613 shares. Condor invested in 4,494 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 1.55% stake. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 0.26% or 2,416 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).