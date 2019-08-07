Westwood Management Has Decreased Its Coherent (COHR) Position; Last Week Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) Coverage

Westwood Management Corp decreased Coherent Inc. (COHR) stake by 5.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 11,800 shares as Coherent Inc. (COHR)’s stock declined 3.27%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 195,300 shares with $27.68 million value, down from 207,100 last quarter. Coherent Inc. now has $3.29B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 341,382 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 14,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 42,737 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com stated it has 1,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory accumulated 1.01M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,868 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,609 shares. G2 Invest Partners Management Ltd Liability reported 7,750 shares. First Manhattan holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 108,347 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com accumulated 8,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 206,700 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Systematic Financial Lp owns 45,078 shares. Citigroup has 11,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

