Westwood Management Has Decreased Holding in Coherent (COHR) as Valuation Declined; Windward Capital Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $645,978

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR) by 96.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 188,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $955,000, down from 195,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 228,651 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 251,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.10 million, down from 255,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 69 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs invested in 600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 21,565 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 3,163 shares. State Street invested in 586,188 shares. Btim Corporation holds 172,240 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 19,606 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.04% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). The Michigan-based Regal Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Luminus Management Ltd stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 54,250 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 41,310 shares.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 79.87% or $2.38 from last year’s $2.98 per share. COHR’s profit will be $13.93M for 63.52 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 745,008 shares. Shelton Capital owns 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,668 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chem Bank & Trust owns 22,360 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Paloma holds 0% or 1,884 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 0.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 317,440 shares. Ally Fincl Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 27,000 shares. One Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,330 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 386,253 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 796 shares. 19,251 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Israel-based Psagot Inv House has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 28,944 shares. Hartwell J M Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,850 shares.