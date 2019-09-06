Westwood Management Has Cut Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Invesco LTD Increases Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 496,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52 million, down from 501,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 899308.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.60M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $219.49. About 2.27 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Management Llc accumulated 4,590 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.17% or 5,750 shares in its portfolio. First Financial In holds 24,461 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Inc reported 10.91 million shares. Sachem Head Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.50 million shares. 291,176 were reported by Bollard Gp Limited. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Company invested in 104,407 shares. Cetera Ltd reported 106,304 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc stated it has 42,396 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 312,242 shares or 3.48% of its portfolio. Connable Office stated it has 49,322 shares. Goelzer Invest accumulated 1.43% or 127,912 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt accumulated 101,377 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 3,019 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 2.67% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mercer Advisers holds 0.95% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,428 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation reported 3,477 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,767 shares. 4,213 are owned by Fincl Advisory Grp. New England Research And Mngmt holds 0.7% or 5,467 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Svcs Lta owns 32,352 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Lc invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Essex Fincl holds 0.71% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 12,329 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brinker Capital Incorporated has 2,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northstar Gru invested in 6,943 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0.03% or 2,297 shares in its portfolio. Opus Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 5,572 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 126,505 shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $372.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 23,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,861 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).