Westwood Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Stock Rose; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Lifted Position

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 370.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 52,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,592 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, up from 14,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 458,301 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.95 million, up from 155,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 8.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,100 shares to 11,150 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,028 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,008 shares to 17,592 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,856 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).