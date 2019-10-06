Westwood Management Has Boosted Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position; Shaker Financial Services Increased Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holding by $1.78 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 269.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 296,242 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 406,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 109,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 17,335 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability holds 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 601,054 shares. Swiss Bank reported 2.44M shares. Barbara Oil Communication owns 11,600 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 0.69% or 82,545 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 90,133 shares. Bailard holds 0.28% or 58,309 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 75,365 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 375,787 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa has 0.3% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Creative Planning reported 17,347 shares. Allstate owns 77,120 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 709,473 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 829,816 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,180 shares to 97,960 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 188,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT) by 107,133 shares to 18,895 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 37,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,866 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Global Multi (VGI).