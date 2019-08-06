Westwood Management Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position as Stock Value Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.94 Million as Shares Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 4.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82M, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $261.8. About 1.75M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Court Place Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 60,350 are held by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Nj. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 7,741 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 913 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr has 1.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 873 are owned by Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru. Selway Asset Management holds 1.65% or 43,250 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.3% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ancora Ltd Liability invested in 28,041 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cwm Lc invested in 474,333 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 37,508 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,511 shares to 116,701 shares, valued at $22.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,158 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.49% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.54M shares. Hills Financial Bank Trust has 3,914 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 13,764 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,285 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cornerstone Advisors reported 2,566 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il owns 19,335 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Catalyst Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,200 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 3,388 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blackhill Capital has 0.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.29% or 679,378 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.51% or 200,553 shares in its portfolio.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares to 224,675 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).