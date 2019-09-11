Westwood Management Decreased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.58 Million; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $326,190

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.2. About 339,926 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $186.71. About 1.58M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 12/04/2018 – Up to $2 billion of Facebook’s revenue may be at risk after data leak scandal; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Tells Congress Regulation Is ‘Inevitable’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 22/03/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Can Facebook Be Fixed?; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,930 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 102,334 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian holds 1.38% or 624,437 shares in its portfolio. 47,607 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Bridgewater Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,925 shares. Green Square Cap accumulated 5,011 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 2,578 are held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Company has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Act Ii Mgmt LP reported 57,368 shares. Stifel Financial holds 851,086 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Axa. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% or 95,800 shares. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 2,246 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd holds 1.01% or 879,142 shares. 11,619 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 24.06 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.60 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares to 224,675 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).