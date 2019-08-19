Westwood Management Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position By $382,800; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 24.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 134,475 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 417,830 shares with $21.58 million value, down from 552,305 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%

Westwood Management Corp decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 8.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp analyzed 1,100 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)'s stock rose 4.27%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 11,150 shares with $3.89 million value, down from 12,250 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $18.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 573,548 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp increased Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 20,625 shares to 31,525 valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 14,400 shares and now owns 169,650 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.37% above currents $322.03 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.11% or 3,602 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 104,495 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 140 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 3,385 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shelton invested in 2,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Century stated it has 298,128 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moore Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 180,741 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp accumulated 645 shares or 0% of the stock. 69,255 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Accuvest Global reported 1,461 shares.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.47% above currents $58.04 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,709 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.15% or 1.00M shares. Asset Management One Commerce Limited holds 0.03% or 89,827 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 8.30M shares. Cap Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Citigroup Inc invested in 0.01% or 260,624 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.08% or 10,650 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 15,291 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 14,229 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 5.96 million shares. Moreover, General Amer Invsts Incorporated has 2.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Salem Investment Counselors owns 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 200 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 20,814 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares invested in 0% or 84 shares. 3,470 were reported by Daiwa Sb.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 20,160 shares to 693,478 valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 36,100 shares. Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) was raised too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 5.37 million shares worth $265.23M.