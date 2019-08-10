Westwood Management Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $819,000; Lam Research Com (LRCX) Shareholder Boston Advisors Lifted Its Position

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 132.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 57,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,044 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91 million, up from 42,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.77 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 207,461 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79 million, down from 210,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 234 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust accumulated 506 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 87 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 1.43% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). S&Co has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 4,945 were reported by Karp Cap. Franklin holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 307,016 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 48,600 shares stake. Bollard Gp Lc holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 10.3% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 587,988 shares stake. Peak Asset Management Lc accumulated 3,832 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Acg Wealth owns 0.63% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17,047 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 61,133 shares to 42,669 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,071 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 95 shares. Moreover, Advantage Inc has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 80 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Central Bancorp Tru has 2,301 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Duncker Streett And Co holds 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.05% or 5,594 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 3,675 shares. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 286,606 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.01% or 13,083 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 14,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mercer Advisers accumulated 750 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Allstate Corporation invested in 4,875 shares or 0.02% of the stock.