Westwood Management Cut Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Rose; As Titan International (TWI) Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $4.72 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Titan International Inc. (TWI) by 117.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.045. About 191,762 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 330,696 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.48M, down from 339,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $277.12. About 3.09M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hovnanian Enterprises leads industrial gainers; Vertex Energy and BioHiTech Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Titan International, Eldorado Gold, and El Pollo Loco Holdings Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 34,973 shares. 187 are owned by Parkside Bancorp &. 23,100 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 8.04 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. New York-based Mhr Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 2.95% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Ma invested in 2.18M shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 211,542 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,237 shares. Grace White owns 566,430 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 75,993 shares to 437,645 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 34,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,483 shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $526,720 activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mastercard’s New Cryptocurrency Division: Why It’s Important – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Staley Advisers reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cibc Markets Corp accumulated 0.53% or 261,404 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 0.09% or 1,621 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Limited invested in 7.56% or 100,672 shares. Bluemar Cap Limited Com invested in 2.15% or 27,926 shares. Sterling Lc owns 10,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 1,631 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holding Inc holds 11,467 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,005 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 30,585 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.3% or 13,427 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Commerce owns 111,069 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co owns 13,465 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 1,799 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.