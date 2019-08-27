Westwood Management Cut Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $1.37 Million; Sns Financial Group Boosted Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Stake

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 401,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.92 million, down from 409,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 18/04/2018 – Facebook brings back its controversial facial recognition feature to Europe after closing it in 2012; 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 11/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Is Facebook Serious About Its Clean Up?: DealBook Briefing; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS URGED THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO PASS HIS STOP HACKS AND IMPROVE ELECTRONIC DATA SECURITY ACT; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 707.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 52,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 7,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s floundering response to scandal is part of the problem; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 01/05/2018 – The social media site collects information from Facebook users and non-Facebook users from websites that send it user information, including through Facebook “pixels.”; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Challenge: Promoting Data Tools, Post-Cambridge Analytica; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 7,768 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. 300,000 were reported by Nwi L P. Milestone Gru holds 2,149 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associates invested in 0.66% or 9,250 shares. Northern Trust has invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suncoast Equity Management holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,947 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Company holds 34,140 shares. First National Tru holds 30,316 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 61,105 were reported by Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability. Ssi Inv Management Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,818 shares. Platinum Mngmt has invested 8.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ems LP has invested 6.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Svcs Lta invested in 0.73% or 33,948 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Instagram Shopping Could Be Even Bigger Than Anticipated – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 8,400 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 660 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 1,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spectrum Management Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 102 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 7,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru stated it has 2,585 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt accumulated 32,653 shares. Cumberland Advsrs Inc reported 0.43% stake. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 253,553 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0.43% or 1.08M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp reported 410,700 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers owns 5.31 million shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,969 shares. Moreover, Luxor Capital Grp Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.