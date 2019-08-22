Westwood Management Cut Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake; Acuity Brands (AYI)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Westwood Management Corp decreased Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,246 shares as Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 401,487 shares with $66.92 million value, down from 409,733 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Cl A now has $523.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 30/03/2018 – Controversial Facebook Memo Shows Perils of Business Model — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK – INVESTIGATION IS PART OF REVIEW TO DETERMINE ACCURACY OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THAT FACEBOOK DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 02/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Snap Potentially Leaving Facebook Ads (Video)

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 170 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 124 trimmed and sold stakes in Acuity Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 35.34 million shares, down from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 95 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.38% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 3.39 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 2.96% invested in the company for 549,452 shares. The Texas-based Kempner Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 68,957 shares.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 11.59 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year's $2.52 per share. AYI's profit will be $107.33M for 11.59 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S holds 1,672 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axon Cap Limited Partnership holds 17.68% or 50,500 shares. Arbor Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,798 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 128,400 shares. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 500,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan Capital accumulated 143,492 shares. Jcic Asset Incorporated holds 32,863 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btim Corp holds 5,129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.93% or 313,777 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc holds 24,758 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 84,881 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.