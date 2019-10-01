Westwood Management Cut Coherent (COHR) Holding; Fidus Investment (FDUS) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Westwood Management Corp decreased Coherent Inc. (COHR) stake by 96.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 188,300 shares as Coherent Inc. (COHR)’s stock declined 3.27%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 7,000 shares with $955,000 value, down from 195,300 last quarter. Coherent Inc. now has $3.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 5,255 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 26 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 23 sold and reduced their holdings in Fidus Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.25 million shares, down from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fidus Investment Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 79.87% or $2.38 from last year’s $2.98 per share. COHR’s profit will be $14.39 million for 65.04 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Maryland-based Profund has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 637,904 shares. Stifel has 14,676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.34% or 65,050 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 188,141 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 79,421 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 39,435 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Virtu Finance Lc has invested 0.06% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Numerixs Investment Techs reported 600 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 67,263 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Limited reported 5,400 shares.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation for 620,824 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc owns 69,943 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 308,241 shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 580,653 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $366.65 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.86 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.