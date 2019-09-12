Westwood Management Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.33 Million; Stock Price Declined; Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position by $3.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.91 million, down from 41,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 139,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.75 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 309,311 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Golub Lc accumulated 370 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 1.08% or 824 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx reported 0.23% stake. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Ca holds 0.12% or 169 shares. 169 are held by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc. Bender Robert & Associates holds 7.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,999 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 212,848 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,840 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consolidated Investment Gp Ltd owns 1,250 shares. David R Rahn Assocs Inc holds 2,661 shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 458,176 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Com Ca has invested 6.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.41% or 7,519 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.