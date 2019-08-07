Westwood Management Boosted Position in Boeing Co. (BA); Delta Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $454,914

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $332.02. About 3.41 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $332.02. About 3.41 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation holds 94,400 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Stralem invested in 2.86% or 16,405 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,774 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc, New York-based fund reported 636 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thomasville Commercial Bank owns 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,723 shares. Arrowstreet LP has invested 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd has 2.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 68,305 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.27 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,043 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Company holds 229,115 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Zweig has 56,111 shares. Hwg Holdg LP has 2.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,276 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 95 shares in its portfolio.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 6,276 shares to 101,474 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,862 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,461 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

