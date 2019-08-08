Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to pay $0.72 on Oct 1, 2019; Virtra (VTSI) Shorts Raised By 1%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) is expected to pay $0.72 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:WHG) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.72 dividend. Westwood Holdings Group Inc’s current price of $30.14 translates into 2.39% yield. Westwood Holdings Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 44,343 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) had an increase of 1% in short interest. VTSI’s SI was 20,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1% from 20,100 shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s short sellers to cover VTSI’s short positions. The SI to Virtra Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 9,906 shares traded. VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has declined 48.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VTSI News: 14/05/2018 – VIRTRA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY S BACKLOG WAS APPROXIMATELY $8.3 MLN; 09/04/2018 – VirTra and Force Science Institute Announce Law Enforcement Training; 04/04/2018 VirTra Generates Record $8.6 Million in Orders in First Quarter

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $269.59 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 19.64 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 603 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 71,571 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 67,737 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 0% or 23,875 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 22,766 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 36,280 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 10,693 shares. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 59,131 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 17,973 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

