Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to pay $0.72 on Oct 1, 2019; Nautilus (NLS) Sentiment Is 1.16

Nautilus Inc (NLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 65 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 56 trimmed and sold holdings in Nautilus Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 25.76 million shares, down from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nautilus Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 33 Increased: 48 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,923 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Pnc Finance Svcs holds 1,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Charles Schwab Management accumulated 46,983 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 12,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,628 are held by Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 855 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 67,737 shares. Gabelli Funds invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 107,152 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $259.31 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. for 932,359 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 97,940 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 157,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.1% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 190,540 shares.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.16 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $62,659 activity.