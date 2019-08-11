Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to pay $0.72 on Oct 1, 2019; Coatue Management Has Lowered Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) is expected to pay $0.72 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:WHG) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.72 dividend. Westwood Holdings Group Inc’s current price of $30.36 translates into 2.37% yield. Westwood Holdings Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 20,490 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $271.56 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

