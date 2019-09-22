Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Holder Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Clark Estates Cut Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Westwood Holdings Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 68,073 shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 310,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, down from 345,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23,200 shares to 766,937 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 144,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.59 in 2019Q1.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 60,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.