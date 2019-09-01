Westwood Holdings Group Upped Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $4.03 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.60 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 310,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.19 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

