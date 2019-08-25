Westwood Holdings Group Upped Its Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Stake by $3.95 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Maple Capital Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.16 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 136,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91M, up from 931,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Universal Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 199,219 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares to 18,857 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers accumulated 38,142 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 131,549 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 425,768 shares. Meridian Management accumulated 13,640 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baskin Inc stated it has 159,116 shares or 5.61% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd owns 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,224 shares. 44,878 are owned by Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 3% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,004 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Com Delaware owns 94,433 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 38,565 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 1.41% or 24.98M shares in its portfolio.

