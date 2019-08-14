Westwood Holdings Group Upped Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding; Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Autoliv (ALV) Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Autoliv Inc. (ALV) stake by 13.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,565 shares as Autoliv Inc. (ALV)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 69,461 shares with $5.11M value, down from 80,026 last quarter. Autoliv Inc. now has $5.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.03% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 299,678 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 29/05/2018 – VEONEER SELECTED PARTNER TO DEVELOP MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS CEVIAN CAPITAL, ALECTA AND AMF, HAVE EACH INDIVIDUALLY AGREED WITH AUTOLIV AND VEONEER TO REMAIN AS MAJOR OWNERS OF VEONEER FOR A PERIOD OF TIME AFTER SPIN-OFF; 23/05/2018 – Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN PASSIVE SAFETY ARE GENERALLY ON TRACK AND ITS ORDER INTAKE CONTINUED TO BE ON A HIGH LEVEL IN QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE CAPEX NORMALIZING TOWARDS HISTORIC LEVELS OF 4 PCT-5 PCT IN 2019, BUT REMAIN HIGHER FOR 2018 — INVESTOR DAY; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Mr. Synnergren Is a Partner of Cevian Capital; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN PARTNER SYNNERGREN TO JOIN VEONEER BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Initial Capitalization of Veoneer to Be Provided Through Capital Injection for Up to $1.2B of Cash Liquidity

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 26.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 10,600 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 50,683 shares with $2.37M value, up from 40,083 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 870,194 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC

Among 2 analysts covering Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Autoliv has $80 highest and $6300 lowest target. $71’s average target is 9.96% above currents $64.57 stock price. Autoliv had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ALV in report on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $126.50M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Autoliv Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autoliv Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autoliv: Safety Investing From Sweden – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $42 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Eldorado Resorts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ERI) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ERI – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars integration looms large over Eldorado earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

