Westwood Holdings Group Upped Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $2.54 Million; Centurylink Com (CTL) Market Value Rose While Endurance Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 785.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 36,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 3.36 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 171.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 16,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 25,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.53. About 454,734 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 266,666 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 135,669 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Diversified Trust Company reported 22,858 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, City Hldgs has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 20,887 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.03% or 25,686 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Lc has invested 2.94% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 91,127 shares stake. 48,718 were reported by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 229,285 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 76,592 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.03% or 127,101 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares to 89,091 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,757 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 477,101 shares to 8.28 million shares, valued at $228.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,377 shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 42,192 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co owns 13,358 shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.15% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,297 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 157,162 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca accumulated 0.06% or 2,192 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 7,462 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 452 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 5,326 shares. 10 are held by Destination Wealth. International has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 631 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,660 shares.