Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stake by $23.44 Million; Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Position in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) by $347,200 as Stock Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 29,441 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $279.48. About 46,699 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 97.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 710,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 21,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 731,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 36,192 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FactSet On Valuation, Organic Growth Prospects – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You’ll Want to Know About Curaleaf Holdings’ Q1 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 155% – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.40 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,867 are held by Atria Investments Ltd. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 759 shares. Gp holds 0.07% or 76,076 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 1.38 million were reported by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 54 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc has 0.25% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 2,014 shares. Northern owns 340,902 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 1,489 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fund Mngmt owns 30,067 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.16% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 18,501 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 367,249 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% stake.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 14,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,895 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : JBHT, WTFC, SFBS, CSBR – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,374 shares to 7,313 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 15,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.