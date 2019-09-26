Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Polyone (POL) Position by $2.48 Million; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 85,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, down from 127,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.59. About 396,565 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 80,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 490,474 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.40 million, down from 570,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 271,143 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79 million for 19.88 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kistler owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 20,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lafleur And Godfrey Limited has 1.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,607 shares. Moreover, Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Ltd has 6.3% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1.55M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,936 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bb&T reported 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 2,238 shares. 31 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has invested 0.22% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 21,757 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 18,275 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 14,610 shares. Citigroup owns 26,026 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% or 352,704 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 1.62M shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% or 70 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP has 100,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 329,529 shares. Alps Inc holds 0.01% or 21,774 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 37,133 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 2,420 shares stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 11,927 shares. 10,451 were accumulated by Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.74 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,115 shares to 22,140 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Scp (IJR) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).