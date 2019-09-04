Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Holding by $1.43 Million; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding as Share Price Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 158,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 305,822 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 464,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.64M market cap company. It closed at $4.82 lastly. It is down 54.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 21,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 96,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 2.38 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,441 shares to 738,277 shares, valued at $81.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,683 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 12% Yield With Rising Coverage And Record Income For This Midstream LP – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2017. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SMLP Announces Start-Up of DJ Basin Processing Plant – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 6,298 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Morgan Stanley reported 162,777 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested 0.02% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 132,370 shares. Emory University invested in 0.6% or 87,560 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 166,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,700 shares. West Family holds 335,692 shares. Westwood Holdg Gru accumulated 305,822 shares. Raymond James & holds 18,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Evergreen Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 84,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 733,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 73.44% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SMLP’s profit will be $14.06 million for 7.09 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Summit Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -666.67% EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 304,444 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $29.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 104,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,028 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 62,414 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors & Cabot reported 15,752 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 71,998 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Prelude Mngmt Limited Company reported 440 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 499,172 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 65,251 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 25,699 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 315,633 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt accumulated 15,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.90 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 370 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co invested in 11,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.02 million for 23.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.