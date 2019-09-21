Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Its Position in American Tower (AMT) by $308,040 as Market Valuation Rose; Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64M, up from 8,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 7,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54 million shares traded or 39.26% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us (AGG) by 9,907 shares to 60,717 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 89,000 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,413 shares in its portfolio. Fdx has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 51,532 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Family Cap Tru Com reported 25,943 shares stake. Schmidt P J Investment, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,165 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 25,950 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corp reported 2.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd stated it has 7,984 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated invested in 25,010 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 7,380 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc). Valley Advisers invested in 61 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 414,965 were accumulated by National Pension Serv. South Dakota Inv Council has 21,825 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 10.24% or 20,202 shares. Eaton Vance holds 805,718 shares. Ballentine Lc invested in 0.25% or 2,730 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt holds 0.51% or 356 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs invested in 401,558 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.1% or 13,031 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North American Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 472 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability owns 17,217 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Lc has 253 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,350 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 8,245 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).