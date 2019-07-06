Westwood Holdings Group Raised Position in Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB); Workday Cl A (WDAY) Holding Has Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co Llc

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 6,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 294,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 964,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.53 million, up from 670,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 91,129 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 11 insider sales for $10.85 million activity. Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465 worth of stock. The insider BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05 million. Shares for $799,643 were sold by Shaughnessy James P. $296,776 worth of stock was sold by Stankey Michael A. on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 32,250 shares valued at $5.40M was sold by Bozzini James. Sisco Robynne also sold $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd Ord Shs by 37,159 shares to 107,509 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 36,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,457 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc Com New (NASDAQ:USCR).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 162,547 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $87.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 16,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,645 shares, and cut its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. 143 shares valued at $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1. Another trade for 259 shares valued at $8,433 was made by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Monday, July 1.