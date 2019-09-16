Westwood Holdings Group Maintains Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL); As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Signaturefd Has Trimmed Holding by $775,899

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,124 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, down from 109,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 1.02 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 307,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.40 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 1.84 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,740 were accumulated by Perritt Cap Management. Palladium Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,736 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 5,050 were accumulated by Stonebridge Management. Bartlett Co Ltd Llc reported 58,329 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bath Savings has invested 0.85% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Granite Prtn Ltd Liability holds 14,916 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0.37% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 549,874 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 112,136 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc invested in 0.49% or 34,314 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,050 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 4.08 million shares. First American State Bank accumulated 3,600 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 170,383 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $88.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 19,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,035 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 71,278 were accumulated by Madison Inv Holdg Incorporated. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). E&G Advsrs Lp reported 3,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.81% or 29,755 shares in its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors reported 41,147 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 5,619 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 367 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 13.65 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division reported 2,367 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,226 shares. Evermay Wealth Lc has 4,516 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,870 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 25,334 shares to 609,493 shares, valued at $45.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 171,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).