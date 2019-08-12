Westwood Holdings Group Maintains Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI); Kingstone Cos (KINS) Market Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 166,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 742,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.26M, up from 576,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 703,497 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 81,288 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 102,066 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,245 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 4.21M shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $236.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 139.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 146.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. 2,000 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares with value of $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M.