Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Its Position in Simon Property Group (SPG) by $7.81 Million as Share Value Declined; 58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $10.23 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.91 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 645,514 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 49,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 373,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74M, down from 423,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.11M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 59,000 shares to 901,000 shares, valued at $184.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47 million for 12.70 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,444 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Schroder Investment Grp invested in 0.12% or 725,791 shares. Cipher Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 20,239 shares. Private Trust Na reported 1,327 shares. Conning Incorporated invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). D E Shaw & Company accumulated 777,914 shares. Whittier Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,580 shares. Colony Grp Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,954 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 144,914 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 3.90M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. National Pension Service accumulated 358,357 shares. Ativo Llc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). California State Teachers Retirement System has 516,015 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Llc has 0.11% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 110,724 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 29,046 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 19,737 shares to 306,470 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 141,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).