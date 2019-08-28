Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Valuation Rose; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake Has Increased by Opus Point Partners Management Llc

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 95,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 1.69M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 125,305 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 23/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio : FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,542 were accumulated by Invesco. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 4,731 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Sg Americas Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 455 are held by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Cap Invsts holds 0.35% or 5.12M shares. 38,881 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 26,239 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Asset accumulated 1,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Sivik Health owns 17,705 shares. Franklin Resource owns 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 148,700 shares. Maryland-based Profund Lc has invested 0.12% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Service holds 1.47% or 90,022 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 1.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Df Dent & owns 4,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Trust Communications invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meridian Counsel holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,358 shares. Thematic Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,158 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vestor Cap Lc stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 2,499 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca). Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma holds 5,597 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Company owns 11,351 shares. 57,036 were reported by Bryn Mawr.

