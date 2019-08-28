Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) as Stock Rose; As First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) Market Valuation Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Its Position by $48.38 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 12,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 19,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 647,803 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 49,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 140,191 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd reported 1,279 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 473,227 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 19,399 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 372,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cornerstone Advsrs has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 4,477 shares. Lasalle Inv Management Securities Lc holds 2.03M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 48,482 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.09% or 175,310 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 0.04% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 329,742 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.97 million for 22.47 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.19 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

