Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Position by $414,128; Share Price Rose; Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 1,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 5,784 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 7,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $276.95. About 26,993 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (AKAM) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 62,025 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 55,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 576,134 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 07/05/2018 – Akamai Showcases Commitment to Powering the Most Engaging Digital Experiences at DeltaV Conference; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.15 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 141,377 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $72.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Com invested in 0.15% or 1,400 shares. Numerixs Investment holds 0.26% or 3,100 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc reported 1,000 shares. 3,181 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Orrstown Fincl Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Parsons Management Inc Ri stated it has 750 shares. Korea Corp accumulated 3,500 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,950 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 1,430 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.15% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.05% or 20,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 661 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 177,194 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 38,583 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability owns 70,618 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 63,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House holds 1,500 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 122,179 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund holds 0.06% or 3,422 shares in its portfolio. L & S accumulated 20,896 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,496 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP has 33,614 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.04% or 21,471 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 8,172 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 475,567 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 5,769 shares. Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 15,000 shares.