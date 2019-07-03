Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Alliant Energy (LNT) Position By $315,370; BARCLAYS PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BCLYF) Shorts Down By 13.09%

BARCLAYS PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BCLYF) had a decrease of 13.09% in short interest. BCLYF’s SI was 7.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.09% from 8.64 million shares previously. With 35,500 avg volume, 212 days are for BARCLAYS PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BCLYF)’s short sellers to cover BCLYF’s short positions. It closed at $1.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 6,710 shares as Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 597,425 shares with $28.16 million value, down from 604,135 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp now has $12.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 749,087 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.53 billion. It offers personal and business banking services, credit cards, transactional and other lending products, and investment services and products. It has a 69.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial advice, primary capital raising and capital markets execution, risk and liquidity management, sales and trading, consumer payments, and wealth management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Management has invested 0.27% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Federated Investors Pa invested in 774,260 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 39,035 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0.01% or 108,549 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 721,217 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank reported 800 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First In owns 2,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). At Bank & Trust reported 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $110.76M for 27.27 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alliant Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) stake by 70,725 shares to 570,500 valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Plains Gp Hldgs LP Shs A Rep stake by 12,865 shares and now owns 34,400 shares. Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) was raised too.