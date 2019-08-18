Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (ARGX) Shorts Down By 6.79%

Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX) had a decrease of 6.79% in short interest. ARGX’s SI was 849,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.79% from 911,100 shares previously. With 171,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s short sellers to cover ARGX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 88,375 shares traded. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has risen 53.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGX News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – CASH POSITION OF EUR 346.6 MLN (MARCH 31, 2017: EUR 85.0 MLN); 24/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – TOTAL AND PATHOGENIC IGG REDUCTION CORRELATES WITH DISEASE SCORE IMPROVEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – EIGHT-WEEK FOLLOW-UP DATA SHOW SEPARATION OF CLINICAL EFFICACY SCORES BETWEEN TREATMENT GROUP AND PLACEBO GROUP THROUGH DURATION OF STUDY; 18/04/2018 – Argenx Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 25; 24/04/2018 – REG-argenx to present complete data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in generalized myasthenia gravis at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – EXPECTED MILESTONE: PROGRESS ARGX-113 INTO PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN GENERALIZED MG BEFORE END OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – REG-argenx appoints Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – REG-argenx to present complete data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in myasthenia gravis at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Argenx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – REG-argenx announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 15,441 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 738,277 shares with $81.97 million value, up from 722,836 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $243.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 12.72% above currents $135.2 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 4,967 shares to 14,588 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (NYSE:FMX) stake by 87,269 shares and now owns 183,856 shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was reduced too.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Among 3 analysts covering argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. argenx has $17300 highest and $144 lowest target. $166.67’s average target is 22.44% above currents $136.12 stock price. argenx had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush.