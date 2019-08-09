Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $69.17 Million; As Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Howard Capital Management Decreased by $972,808 Its Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 17610.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.34M, up from 5,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.05 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 28,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 340,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, down from 369,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 2.74 million shares traded or 224.81% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley

