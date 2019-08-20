Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Its Holding in Marcus (MCS) by $6.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined While Highlander Capital Management Increased Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 156,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 698,515 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, up from 541,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 141,655 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $158.31. About 1.37M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6,370 shares to 13,612 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,519 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Qs Invsts Llc has 0.02% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 43,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 43,697 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0.03% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Mackenzie Fincl holds 62,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 6,343 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 26,906 shares. Mairs Pwr invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 332,594 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 14,900 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Com holds 5,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Teton Advsr Inc reported 361,812 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management Limited Liability owns 3,271 shares. Signature Advsr Lc reported 561 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 277 shares. Fincl Engines Lc invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garnet Equity Cap accumulated 30,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 47,021 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 179,928 shares. Carroll invested in 376 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 173,060 shares. 9,312 are owned by Nuveen Asset Lc. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc holds 29,984 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 2,854 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Btr owns 1,605 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Lc holds 0.64% or 67,879 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 54,989 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,351 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,662 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).