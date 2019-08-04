Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding by $13.51 Million; Shares Declined; Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Endologix (ELGX) Position by $13.45 Million; Stock Value Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 169,962 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 52.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 5.59 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, up from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 9.62 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. On Wednesday, April 3 Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 15,128 shares. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F. 22,692 shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J, worth $149,994.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nea Management Com Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 249,021 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,458 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 25,449 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com invested in 401,400 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 9.97M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Miller Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 10,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 72,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Systematic Finance LP accumulated 1.37 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 234,725 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 700 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.69 million shares or 0.15% of the stock.

