Westwood Holdings Group Lifted By $4.25 Million Its Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) Position; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) stake by 24.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 44,284 shares as Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX)’s stock declined 7.11%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 228,140 shares with $22.07 million value, up from 183,856 last quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab now has $169.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.97. About 58,978 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 317 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 343 trimmed and sold positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 522.18 million shares, down from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Delta Air Lines Inc in top ten holdings increased from 25 to 31 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 296 Increased: 217 New Position: 100.

Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp holds 25.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. for 17.97 million shares. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owns 1.91 million shares or 12.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 9.4% invested in the company for 9.89 million shares. The New York-based Stelliam Investment Management Lp has invested 7.69% in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 354,330 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 1.99 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

