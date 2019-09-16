Westwood Holdings Group Increases Stake in At&T (T); As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Market Value Declined, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 55,812 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 48,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 99,177 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 847,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.17M, up from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 12.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15,465 shares to 144,016 shares, valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,120 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 250,129 shares to 334,515 shares, valued at $66.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,962 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

