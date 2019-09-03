Westwood Holdings Group Increases Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB); Lipe & Dalton Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $947,920 as Shares Declined

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 17,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.00M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 3.86M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Agf Invests Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 488,929 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 1.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Chilton Invest Ltd Llc owns 16,587 shares. 5,533 were reported by First Business Services. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 125,604 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 31,531 shares. 6,216 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership. Omers Administration owns 4.04M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 122,763 shares. Sky Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fdx Advsr owns 31,540 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 16,222 shares. Everett Harris And Communications Ca accumulated 137,388 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 120,794 shares to 304,365 shares, valued at $12.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 97,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,644 shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TS).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “US Bancorp to Host Investor Day – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Citizens Bancorp And Trust Company reported 74,043 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 123,108 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & owns 102,496 shares. Confluence Inv Ltd Llc owns 216,786 shares. Rwwm owns 170,202 shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 2.27M shares. Somerset Limited Liability owns 13,642 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.42% or 27,732 shares. Martin And Inc Tn owns 32,742 shares. Burke & Herbert State Bank holds 51,966 shares. Horrell Capital Management owns 1,458 shares. Altfest L J & Inc owns 16,918 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Management has 55,175 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.