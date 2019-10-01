Westwood Holdings Group Increases Holding in Iron Mountain (IRM); As The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stock Value Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 115.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 8,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 12.10M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486.11M, up from 11.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.07% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 19.74M shares traded or 120.31% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 158,038 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $61.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 56,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,491 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 530,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 14,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 1.13 million shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 825 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 8,683 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 0% or 123 shares. 592,006 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.11% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Wolverine Asset Limited Company reported 11,200 shares. Macquarie accumulated 3,800 shares. Woodstock owns 28,007 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West owns 6,554 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 147,070 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain News: Why IRM Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Corporate Clean Energy Demand – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company holds 0.05% or 246,439 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt owns 7,300 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability holds 26,526 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Endowment Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 62,810 shares. Btim Corp stated it has 7,430 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 20,029 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,712 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,045 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Co owns 112,584 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.82% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moors Cabot Incorporated invested in 15,854 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.02% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability Company holds 149,442 shares.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and Elon Musk expects to fly Starship soon â€” the rocket that will take humans to Mars – Orlando Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street falls as monthly factory activity contracts to 10-year low – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.