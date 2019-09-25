Westwood Holdings Group Increased Its Position in Comcast (CMCSA) by $694,344 as Market Valuation Declined; Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake Has Lifted by Jacobs Asset Management Llc

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.75M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 839,319 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 16,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 584,243 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.70M, up from 567,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 14.22M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 47,160 shares to 518,725 shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 14,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,504 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Fincl Bank And reported 5,229 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Shufro Rose And has 5,605 shares. 14,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 3.05 million shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Com has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). St Germain D J Co holds 0.05% or 10,504 shares. Capital Research Investors owns 4.05M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 120,229 shares. Renaissance Gp reported 646,747 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 18,399 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Company reported 109,165 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Bank And has invested 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amer Century accumulated 188,996 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 189,871 shares to 242,184 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,486 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.