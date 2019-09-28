Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 29 0.00 6.81M 2.26 13.87 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 23,613,037.45% 11.9% 10.1% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 24.85%. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 12.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.