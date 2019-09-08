Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

We will be comparing the differences between Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.44 N/A 2.26 13.87 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

In table 1 we can see Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Scully Royalty Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. In other hand, Scully Royalty Ltd. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Scully Royalty Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Scully Royalty Ltd. has 166.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Scully Royalty Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.